Dutch survive early red card to hold out for draw with Ecuador

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 31 : Netherlands held on for a 1-1 draw with Ecuador despite playing with 10 men for almost all of their friendly international on Tuesday.

The Dutch had fullback Denzel Dumfries sent off after 12 minutes, having already been gifted the lead with a third-minute own goal from the visitors.

Cody Gakpo’s low cross from the left caught out Ecuador defender Willian Pacho who turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Donyell Malen.

Ecuador equalised from the penalty spot through Enner Valencia in the 23rd minute after Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken brought down Gonzalo Plata with a clumsy challenge.

Plata had also wrestled his way past Dumfries, who then pulled the Ecuadorian midfielder to the ground as he went through on goal, leaving the referee with no option but to show him a direct red card.

Ecuador also hit the upright early in the game with John Yeboah’s clever touch coming inches from the goal. Flekken blocked Yeboah’s 42nd-minute effort with a smart stop.

The Dutch will have one more warm-up before the World Cup, at home to Algeria on June 3. Their opening game in Group F at the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States is against Japan in Dallas on June 14.

Ecuador, who drew with Morocco in Madrid last Friday, compete in Group E against the Ivory Coast, Germany and Curacao.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)