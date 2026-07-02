Early bedtime for Tuchel, but let the kids stay up says England boss

ATLANTA, July 1 : England manager Thomas Tuchel did not see his next World Cup opponents in action due to an early bedtime routine, but after his side came back to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo to reach the last 16 he appealed to English parents to let the children stay up.

Harry Kane scored two late goals in Wednesday's 2-1 win over DR Congo, and England will meet Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

Mexico beat Ecuador on Tuesday night, but after kickoff was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather, Tuchel decided to give the game a miss.

"I was happy to watch the first half and then it wasn't on, and I slept at 10 o'clock," Tuchel told reporters after England's win.

"Very unusual for me, but I have somehow a crazy early bedtime during this World Cup and I didn't see it. I saw the result, of course, and I saw that they didn't concede, and it will be a tough one."

Tuchel then had a message for parents back in England who may be struggling to get their children to bed after such an exciting fixture, and another game to come late on Sunday with school to come the next morning.

"Let them watch football," Tuchel said.

"There's so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. There will be a big, big match on in four days. We need the support of everyone, and especially of the children."