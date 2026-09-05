Early Isak double leads Liverpool to victory at Ipswich

IPSWICH, England, Sept 4 : Two goals inside the opening nine minutes from Alexander Isak earned Liverpool a 2-0 Premier League win at promoted Ipswich Town on Friday and a first victory under new manager Andoni Iraola following a stuttering start to the campaign.

Cody Gakpo, who was the subject of a transfer bid by Manchester City this week, was the creator of both goals as Liverpool were quick out of the blocks and able to comfortably see out the remainder of the match.

The Merseysiders climb to fifth in the table with five points from their three matches, while Ipswich are in 13th place with three points from the same number of games.

There was a debut off the bench for new Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola as the visitors kept a first clean sheet of the campaign following a pair of 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.