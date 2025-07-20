Logo
ECB to host next three World Test Championship finals till 2031, ICC says
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 14, 2025 South Africa's David Bedingham celebrates with the ICC Test Championship Mace on the podium alongside teammates after winning the final Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

20 Jul 2025 11:11PM
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will continue to host the biennial final of the World Test Championship for the next three editions till 2031, global governing body ICC said on Sunday.

The match, which crowns the world champions in the longest format of the sport, has been held in England since it was introduced, with Southampton hosting the first edition in 2021 and the two subsequent finals taking place in London.

“We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals," the ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.

"It’s a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games."

The 2025 final at Lord's, where South Africa beat defending champions Australia, was attended by 109,227 people over four days and received 225 million digital views, the ICC said in a statement last month.

"Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions," Gould added.

Source: Reuters
