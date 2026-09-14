Logo
Logo

Sport

Ecuador appoint Gallardo as national team head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ecuador appoint Gallardo as national team head coach

Ecuador appoint Gallardo as national team head coach

Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - Torneo Apertura - River Plate v Banfield - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - February 26, 2026 River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo before the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

14 Sep 2026 09:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 13 : Ecuador have appointed Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as head coach of the national team, the Ecuadorian Football Federation said on Sunday.

Gallardo succeeds compatriot Sebastian Beccacece, whose contract was not renewed after Ecuador lost to Mexico in the World Cup round of 32 in June. 

"We have talent, structure and ambition. We're ready. Let the people believe, because they have every reason to," the federation said on social media. "Welcome, Marcelo."

Gallardo, 50, had been without a job since ending his second stint at River Plate in February. He won two Copa Libertadores titles in a trophy-laden first spell with the Buenos Aires club, and has also previously managed Uruguay's Nacional club and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Ecuador's next match is a friendly against South Korea on September 24.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement