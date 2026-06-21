Ecuador coach says World Cup hopes 'not over yet' after shock Curacao draw

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 20 : Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece insisted "it is not over yet" after his side's World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread after a shock 0-0 draw with Curacao, whose goalkeeper Eloy Room gave a historic 15-save performance to deny the South Americans.

The result left Ecuador with one point from two Group E matches after their opening 1-0 defeat by the Ivory Coast, and needing a result against heavyweights Germany in New Jersey on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the round of 32.

"Life has taught me you have to always continue to work, always learn, and challenges can become opportunities," Beccacece told reporters.

"It is normal now to feel this pain, this disappointment, but this is not over yet. We have 100 minutes ahead of us, and we're going to be there in a sound way to try to reach our goals."

Ecuador dominated for long stretches but could not find a way past 37-year-old Room, who produced a string of spectacular stops and was named man of the match. Beccacece's side finished the match with 28 attempts at goal.

"There are things you cannot explain in soccer," the Argentine coach said. "Anything I say might be counter-productive. We wanted to win. We didn't do it. I am the one who bears the responsibility."

Ecuador arrived at the World Cup on a 19-match unbeaten run, having finished South American qualifying runners-up to reigning world champions Argentina, and also had long spells of dominance in the match against the Ivory Coast.

Despite the setback, Beccacece defended his players' effort.

"The team deserved more than they got," he said.