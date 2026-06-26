Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach World Cup knockout stage

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: An increasingly desperate Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 in their final Group E game on Thursday (Jun 26) to drag their World Cup campaign out of the flames and qualify for a place in the last 32.

Needing a win - or a miracle - to keep their hopes alive, the South Americans suffered the worst possible start when already-qualified Germany struck in the second minute, with Leroy Sane opening his account at a major international tournament in his 15th appearance at one.

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to complete Ecuador's stirring comeback as their fans erupted with joy at the sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium.

“It was incredible. We had a lot of faith and want our fans to know that there are 26 players here that will give their all for everyone in our country,” Plata told reporters.

"People packed the stadiums wherever we played and made us feel right at home. They deserve this far more than we do. We struggled a lot in the first two matches but now we’re even more determined.

"We’ve learnt that you have to give it your all right up to the last minute, even if the goal doesn’t come early on. Today we struggled right to the end and, thank goodness, it went our way."