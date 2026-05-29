Ecuadorean children chase World Cup dreams at Caicedo's football schools

QUITO, May 29 : Children of all ages rush on to a soccer field in southern Quito to train, inspired by the achievements of their biggest role model, Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, and driven by the dream of one day playing in a World Cup like their idol.

The children, aged between five and 16, have been training at one of Caicedo's and his family's 'Nino Moi 23' academies in the dangerous neighbourhood of Guamani since last year. The project aims to steer the children away from drugs and crime, and to have a positive social impact on the country’s most vulnerable communities.

The Ecuadorean government has acknowledged cases of criminal gangs recruiting children and teenagers driven by extreme poverty, lack of access to education and extracurricular activities, lack of job opportunities and their families' geographical location.

The Nino Moi 23 academies, founded by Caicedo, now number 38 across Ecuador, including in the Galapagos Islands, offering children a place to train and develop through football.

"Moises's wish is for the children to have the opportunity to play football, to see sport as a profession, a way of life for them and their families," said Galo Rodriguez, sporting director of the academies.

"He wants to give the children that space and the tools to develop in a better environment."

Caicedo, a key figure for Ecuador, will soon play in his second World Cup, having begun his career on a dirt pitch in a humble neighbourhood of Santo Domingo.

The 24-year-old has spoken of the bitter moments he experienced during his childhood, caused by financial hardship and the difficulties he faced in accessing a football academy for training.

"The best footballers come from humble backgrounds," Marcos Caicedo, Moises's brother and president of the Nino Moi 23 academies, told media outlet Primicias last week.

"Moises is a prime example of this, so the idea is to reach areas where there is very little access to youth football training."

At least 1,500 children and teenagers are currently training at the academies. Caicedo hopes to establish his own football team, with the training academies serving as a springboard for talented players to make a name for themselves at a national and international level.

"All the kids dream of being on a professional team, then they dream of going abroad and becoming an international role model and obviously, with a World Cup, that's the icing on the cake," Rodriguez added. "Hopefully, many more will come out of here."

Ecuador, making their fifth appearance at the World Cup, will face the Ivory Coast in Group E on June 14 in Philadelphia, before taking on Curacao in Kansas City on June 20 and Germany in New Jersey five days later.

(Report by Alexandra Valencia, translated by Janina Nuno RiosEdited by Javier Leira)