Edwards returns to Wolves as manager after Middlesbrough exit drama

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday after agreeing terms with second-tier side Middlesbrough and the Welsh coach.

Edwards, who previously guided Luton Town to the Premier League in his first season, had taken charge of Middlesbrough on a three-year contract in June but appeared to have had his head turned following interest from his former club Wolves.

Wolves were seeking a new manager after the Premier League's bottom side sacked Vitor Pereira following a winless start to the season after 10 games and they turned to Edwards, who was also a former youth team coach at the club.

"We need to refresh the whole club with a new coach's philosophy, bringing his own identity and ideas, and we can build on that. We are at a new chapter for the club and Rob will be a key piece of that," club Chairman Jeff Shi said.

"I know Rob very well and I have seen his growth in different jobs. He's a very good person, he knows the club very well, he knows the city, the fans and he is very talented.

"When he was a youth coach here, he showed his tactical awareness, but after he took first-team jobs he started to grow his own identity, character and leadership."

MIDDLESBROUGH RELUCTANTLY AGREE TERMS WITH WOLVES

Middlesbrough were reluctant to let Edwards leave but after initially rejecting an approach from Wolves, they were forced to agree terms with the Premier League side when the 42-year-old made clear his desire to take the job.

The timing proved particularly painful for Middlesbrough, who were sitting third in the Championship standings when Edwards was stood down ahead of last weekend's game.

Edwards managed only 15 games for the club before his departure, winning seven and drawing five.

Middlesbrough gave Edwards permission to speak to Wolves on Saturday and four days later, he put pen to paper to confirm his return to the Premier League and Molineux Stadium, where he spent four seasons as a player and made 111 appearances.

EDWARDS A CULTURAL FIT AT WOLVES

Wolves director Matt Jackson said Edwards and his staff have proven before how they can successfully "shift the culture" and inspire confidence in players.

"The energy that he brings off the field, we have to get it on to the pitch. We have to be realistic about where we are, and we definitely need to be held accountable," Jackson said.

"We now need to get that belief into the players quickly and think Rob will be great culturally for the whole football club."

Edwards now has the task of turning around the club's fortunes and maintaining their top-flight status.

Interim head coach Jamie Collins oversaw a 3-0 defeat by Chelsea on Saturday, leaving Wolves as the only team across England's top four tiers yet to win a league match this season.

Edwards's first match in charge is a home game against Crystal Palace after the international break, on November 22.