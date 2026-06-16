Belgium and Egypt draw 1-1 in World Cup group game

However, it was Ashour who upstaged the pair just before the hydration break when he received the ball in a similar position to De Bruyne but his sweetly-struck effort left Courtois no chance as it whistled into the bottom-right corner.



It was just the second time in their history that Egypt had taken the lead in a World Cup match -- after Salah opened the scoring in a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2018.



De Bruyne came within inches of levelling early in the second period when he whipped a close-range free-kick over the Egyptian wall, only to see it rocket off the outside of the post.



Salah responded at the other end as he ghosted into the box but had his downward header punched away by Courtois with Ashour getting his follow-up effort all wrong.



The match became stretched as both sides came close on a couple of occasions, including a screaming left-footed volley by Belgian captain Youri Tielemans.



With 65 minutes gone, Rudi Garcia decided to send on Lukaku.



The change immediately paid dividends as Belgium's all-time top goalscorer showed his predatory instincts to dash in on a Thomas Meunier cross, with his presence enough to destabilize Hany who put through his own net.



Salah departed the field with 15 minutes remaining as Egypt sought to shut up shop and ultimately held out for a point.