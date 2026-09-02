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Egypt coach Hossam Hassan renews contract until 2030
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Egypt coach Hossam Hassan renews contract until 2030

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan renews contract until 2030

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Egypt coach Hossam Hassan during the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

02 Sep 2026 12:49AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2026 01:06AM)
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(This story has been republished to change images, with no edits to text)

Sept 1 : Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has renewed his contract until 2030, the country's football association (EFA) said on Tuesday.

• The 60-year-old coach led Egypt to this year's World Cup round of 16 where they squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat by eventual finalists Argentina.

• Under Hassan's management, Egypt secured their first World Cup win by beating New Zealand.

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• Egypt also reached the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

• Hassan, who was appointed in 2024, said in June that he had been working without a contract since February 2026.

• Egypt will face Angola and South Sudan on September 25 and 29 in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Source: Reuters
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