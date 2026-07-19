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Egypt defender Abdelmaguid joins Ludogorets
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Egypt defender Abdelmaguid joins Ludogorets

Egypt defender Abdelmaguid joins Ludogorets

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Egypt's Hossam Abdelmaguid celebrates scoring a penalty during the penalty shootout as Egypt qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron/File Photo

19 Jul 2026 02:18AM
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July 18 : Egypt defender Hossam Abdelmaguid has joined Ludogorets from Zamalek, the 14-time Bulgarian league champions announced on Saturday.

Abdelmaguid, 25, played in this year's World Cup in North America and scored the winning penalty against Australia in the last 32, as Egypt won a knockout-stage match for the first time, before losing 3-2 to defending champions Argentina.

Abdelmaguid, who has made 15 international appearances, won the Egyptian league three times with Zamalek and played a key role in helping the club win the title last season.

Source: Reuters
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