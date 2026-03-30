Egypt national team director warns Salah against MLS move

March 30 : Egypt's national team director Ibrahim Hassan has cautioned Mohamed Salah against moving to Major League Soccer after he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season as it would see the forward fade into obscurity.

Salah, 33, has yet to decide his next move after he ends a hugely successful nine‑year spell at Liverpool, where he won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has said he would love to see Salah in the league, though it is unclear whether any MLS teams will attempt to sign him.

"Personally, I would prefer him to stay in Europe," Hassan told On Sports. "I have heard about offers from Paris Saint‑Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs in the Italian league.

"A move to the Major League? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You won’t remember Salah any more than I remember (Lionel) Messi now, I don’t even try to watch him."

After trophy‑laden stints with Barcelona and Paris Saint‑Germain, Argentina captain Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, months after lifting the World Cup, and became the club’s all‑time top scorer.

Hassan said the Saudi Pro League would be a suitable option if Salah chose not to stay in Europe.

"If he does not receive offers from Europe, then a move to the Saudi league would be a good option, especially with big names such as Cristiano (Ronaldo)", Hassan, twin brother of Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, added.

Salah is currently sidelined by injury and will miss Egypt’s ongoing training camp as they prepare for the World Cup in North America.

Egypt face Spain in a friendly in Barcelona on Tuesday after a 4‑0 win over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Friday.

The seven-times African champions are in Group G with Belgium, New Zealand and Iran at the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.