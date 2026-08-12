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Egypt's Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer
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Egypt's Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer

Egypt's Trezeguet joins Saudi side Al-Riyadh on free transfer

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Senegal v Egypt - Olembe Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon - February 6, 2022 Egypt's Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet in action with Senegal's Abdou Diallo and Saliou Ciss REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

12 Aug 2026 04:00AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2026 04:06AM)
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Aug 11 : Egypt winger Mahmoud Hassan, better known by his nickname "Trezeguet", has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Riyadh on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Egyptian side Al-Ahly last month, the club announced on Tuesday.

"Welcome, Trezegoal! Mahmoud Trezeguet is officially an AlRiyadh. From Egypt to Riyadh... Trezeguet has arrived," the club said on X alongside a picture of the player. Al-Riyadh did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Trezeguet has also played for Anderlecht, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa, Istanbul Basaksehir and Qatar's Al Rayyan. He featured at the most recent World Cup, scoring in a 3-1 group-stage win over New Zealand as Egypt reached the last 16.

Source: Reuters
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