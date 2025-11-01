Egypt's Zamalek sack coach Ferrera after four-game winless run

Zamalek have parted ways with Belgian coach Yannick Ferrera following a 1-1 draw against National Bank of Egypt, which extended the side's winless streak in the Egyptian Premier League to four matches.

Ferrera, 45, was appointed in July, following success in his homeland such as winning the Belgian Cup with Standard Liege and leading Sint-Truiden to promotion. He also held managerial roles in Saudi Arabia.

Despite early optimism at the 14-time domestic champions, Ferrera struggled to produce consistent results. Zamalek are fourth in the league standings with 19 points from 11 matches - four behind leaders Ceramica Cleopatra, and trailing Al Ahly (22 points) and Al Masry (19) on goal difference.

"Following consultations with sporting director John Edward, the club’s board appointed former midfielder Ahmed Abdel Raouf as interim head coach," the club said in a statement.

Abdel Raouf is expected to remain in the role through the Egyptian Super Cup, set to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this month.