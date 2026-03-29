Eight players leave England camp ahead of Japan friendly

LONDON, March 28 : England boss Thomas Tuchel will have no choice but to ring the changes ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Japan at Wembley Stadium after eight players left the camp on Saturday with a variety of health issues and injury concerns.

Having drawn 1-1 with Uruguay in a friendly on Friday, the FA announced the departures on Saturday after several players picked up knocks and injuries, causing changes to the 35-man squad selected by Tuchel for the current international break.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are among the departures, with defender John Stones returning to Manchester City after picking up an injury prior to Friday's game, while Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Noni Madueke (Arsenal) were both injured in the friendly.

Madueke's Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have also returned to the North London club.

FIFA has expanded the squad size at World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada this year to 26 players. England take on Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L, kicking off against the Croatians in Arlington, Texas on June 17.