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Eight players leave England camp ahead of Japan friendly
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Eight players leave England camp ahead of Japan friendly

Eight players leave England camp ahead of Japan friendly
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Uruguay - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 27, 2026 England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Eight players leave England camp ahead of Japan friendly
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 21, 2026 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori in action with Torino's Duvan Zapata REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Eight players leave England camp ahead of Japan friendly
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Uruguay - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 27, 2026 England's Aaron Ramsdale during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
29 Mar 2026 05:10AM
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LONDON, March 28 : England boss Thomas Tuchel will have no choice but to ring the changes ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Japan at Wembley Stadium after eight players left the camp on Saturday with a variety of health issues and injury concerns. 

Having drawn 1-1 with Uruguay in a friendly on Friday, the FA announced the departures on Saturday after several players picked up knocks and injuries, causing changes to the 35-man squad selected by Tuchel for the current international break. 

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are among the departures, with defender John Stones returning to Manchester City after picking up an injury prior to Friday's game, while Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Noni Madueke (Arsenal) were both injured in the friendly.

Madueke's Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have also returned to the North London club.  

FIFA has expanded the squad size at World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada this year to 26 players. England take on Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L, kicking off against the Croatians in Arlington, Texas on June 17.

Source: Reuters
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