Electric Alcaraz senses title chance after cruising into US Open quarters

NEW YORK, Sept 6 : Carlos Alcaraz believes he can capture a second consecutive U.S. Open title after shaking off any lingering injury concerns, cruising into the quarter-finals with a high-voltage performance on Sunday.

The 23-year-old kept rolling at Flushing Meadows, reasserting his status as tournament favourite with a commanding 6-4 6-3 6-4 win over American Tommy Paul, extending his Grand Slam winning streak to 18.

Alcaraz had downplayed expectations in the early rounds, with the tournament in New York marking his first competitive test since a wrist injury sidelined him for nearly five months.

Now, though, the Spaniard believes he has the game to go all the way, even as enjoying every moment on court remains his guiding priority.

"At the beginning of the tournament I didn't have any expectations. I just came here to see how my body would react, especially my wrist, and above all to enjoy being back competing," Alcaraz told reporters.

"After four really good matches, now I feel capable of winning the tournament. I still have the same expectations. I still have the same mentality of knowing that every time I step on court is a gift and it is a moment to enjoy."

The seven-times Grand Slam champion has looked increasingly comfortable with each round and has now reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fifth time in six appearances.

He also continued a curious pattern at the majors, with all three of his previous Grand Slam wins over Paul coming en route to the title, at Wimbledon in 2024, Roland Garros in 2025 and this year's Australian Open.

"It makes you happy when you know those things, but it doesn't mean anything," Alcaraz said. "I always say there is a first time for everything, so let's try to make sure it doesn't happen."

"For me it is still a gift to be able to compete once again and play another quarter-final here at the U.S. Open, so I'm going to try to enjoy it and give my best."

Alcaraz will next face either American Ben Shelton or Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Both players are going to be very difficult to play against," Alcaraz added.