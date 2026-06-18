England 118-2 after maiden Phillips century helps New Zealand to 391 all out

LONDON, June 18 : England reached 118-2 at tea on the second day of the second test against New Zealand at The Oval on Thursday after the visitors added 100 runs to their overnight total with a maiden century by Glenn Phillips helping them to 391 all out.

• England's Emilio Gay 48 not out after fellow opener Ben Duckett was run out having scored a rapid 36.

• Jacob Bethell falls for nine after edging a Nathan Smith delivery to Tom Blundell

• New Zealand had earlier frustrated England with 100 added before lunch on day two having begun the day on 291-7.

• Phillips out for 100, his innings including 18 boundaries. He shared an 87-run partnership with Kyle Jamieson (41) who was dropped by Duckett on the boundary having scored 15.

• England's part time spinner Bethell ends with 3 for 26.

• England are chasing victory to seal the series win.