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England 118-2 after maiden Phillips century helps New Zealand to 391 all out
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England 118-2 after maiden Phillips century helps New Zealand to 391 all out

England 118-2 after maiden Phillips century helps New Zealand to 391 all out
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 18, 2026 New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
England 118-2 after maiden Phillips century helps New Zealand to 391 all out
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 18, 2026 New Zealand's Glenn Phillips in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
England 118-2 after maiden Phillips century helps New Zealand to 391 all out
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 18, 2026 England's Jacob Bethell celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson with Ben Duckett and James Rew Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
18 Jun 2026 08:07PM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 11:44PM)
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LONDON, June 18 : England reached 118-2 at tea on the second day of the second test against New Zealand at The Oval on Thursday after the visitors added 100 runs to their overnight total with a maiden century by Glenn Phillips helping them to 391 all out.

• England's Emilio Gay 48 not out after fellow opener Ben Duckett was run out having scored a rapid 36.

• Jacob Bethell falls for nine after edging a Nathan Smith delivery to Tom Blundell

• New Zealand had earlier frustrated England with 100 added before lunch on day two having begun the day on 291-7.

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• Phillips out for 100, his innings including 18 boundaries. He shared an 87-run partnership with Kyle Jamieson (41) who was dropped by Duckett on the boundary having scored 15.

• England's part time spinner Bethell ends with 3 for 26.

• England are chasing victory to seal the series win.

Source: Reuters
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