England and Ghana to fight for World Cup last-32 spot

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 21 : England and Ghana both have the chance to book their place in the World Cup knockout stage when they clash in Boston on Tuesday after opening-match victories in Group L.

England began their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0, leaving the two teams level on three points ahead of a potentially decisive meeting.

Thomas Tuchel's side made an emphatic statement in their opener, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford scoring as England combined attacking flair with occasional defensive vulnerability against Croatia.

The result strengthened belief that Tuchel's more adventurous approach could make England genuine contenders in North America, although the two goals conceded also provided a reminder that there is room for improvement.

Kane is leading the team at his third World Cup, supported by a group that blends established stars such as Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka with emerging talents including Kobbie Mainoo and Morgan Rogers.

Tuchel's challenge will be balancing attacking ambition with defensive solidity as the competition intensifies.

"Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud, strong nations," Tuchel said of Group L.

BLACK STARS DREAM OF ANOTHER RUN

Ghana, meanwhile, arrive with little pressure but plenty of confidence. The Black Stars showed discipline and patience in overcoming Panama, with a late goal securing all three points and putting them on the verge of a first appearance in the knockout rounds since 2010.

Thomas Partey will be available after he was denied entry into Canada for the Panama game in Toronto, with the former Arsenal midfielder facing allegations of rape and sexual assault in Britain. He has denied the charges.

Under veteran coach Carlos Queiroz, Ghana have built their success on organisation and quick transitions, and they possess enough pace and physicality to trouble England if given space on the counter-attack.

Ghana have long been one of Africa's most respected World Cup nations and arrive at the 2026 tournament carrying hopes of another memorable run.

The Black Stars reached the quarter-finals in 2010, one of the deepest World Cup journeys by an African team.

After their opening win, Ghana are once again dreaming of a place in the knockout rounds, and a win against England would secure qualification and rank among the country's greatest World Cup achievements.

"To suffer and play, we have to suffer, there is no other way," Queiroz said on the England clash. "We must be ready to make sacrifices. You have to be ready to pay the price because a win in this World Cup is very expensive. But the boys are ready to pay that price."

For England, victory would allow Tuchel the luxury of rotating his squad before the final group match against Panama.

On paper the Three Lions possess superior quality, but World Cups have a habit of rewarding belief.