England and Spain drawn together in 2027 World Cup qualifiers

World Cup holders Spain and beaten finalists England will meet in the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers following the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.
Spain won their first major title when they beat England 1-0 in the 2023 final in Sydney, while England beat the Spanish in a penalty shootout to retain their European Championship crown in this year's final in Basel.
The pair were drawn together in Group A3 alongside Iceland and Ukraine. Twice champions Germany will face Norway, Austria and Slovenia in Group A4, while France and Netherlands will clash in Group A2 along with Poland and Ireland.
The 2027 World Cup will be held in Brazil and UEFA has 11 qualification spots available. An additional European nation could also qualify through the intercontinental playoffs.
Only the four group winners in each League A group will qualify automatically, with the other teams in League A guaranteed a playoff spot. Teams from Leagues B and C can only qualify via the playoffs.
Qualification matches begin on March 3.
League A
Group A1: Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Serbia
Group A2: France, Netherlands, Poland, Ireland
Group A3: Spain, England, Iceland, Ukraine
Group A4: Germany, Norway, Austria, Slovenia
League B
Group B1: Wales, Czechia, Albania, Montenegro
Group B2: Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Malta
Group B3: Portugal, Finland, Slovakia, Latvia
Group B4: Belgium, Scotland, Israel, Luxembourg
League C
Group C1: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein
Group C2: Croatia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Gibraltar
Group C3: Hungary, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Andorra
Group C4: Greece, Faroe Islands, Georgia
Group C5: Romania, Cyprus, Moldova
Group C6: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia