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England bring in James, Spence and Rogers, Argentina make one change
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England bring in James, Spence and Rogers, Argentina make one change

England bring in James, Spence and Rogers, Argentina make one change

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v Argentina - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 15, 2026 England's Reece James inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

16 Jul 2026 02:00AM
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ATLANTA, July 15 : England have made three changes to their starting side for the World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, with manager Thomas Tuchel bringing Reece James and Djed Spence into the back four, while opposing coach Lionel Scaloni makes one switch. 

• James, who started the first two group games, is selected at right back and Djed Spence replaces Nico O'Reilly on the left.

• Morgan Rogers comes in for Noni Madueke on the wing for England.

• Giuliano Simeone replaces Rodrigo De Paul in Argentina's only change from the last two games.

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• The winners will face Spain in Sunday's final.

Lineups:

England - Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon 

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Source: Reuters
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