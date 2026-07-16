England bring in James, Spence and Rogers, Argentina make one change

ATLANTA, July 15 : England have made three changes to their starting side for the World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, with manager Thomas Tuchel bringing Reece James and Djed Spence into the back four, while opposing coach Lionel Scaloni makes one switch.

• James, who started the first two group games, is selected at right back and Djed Spence replaces Nico O'Reilly on the left.

• Morgan Rogers comes in for Noni Madueke on the wing for England.

• Giuliano Simeone replaces Rodrigo De Paul in Argentina's only change from the last two games.

• The winners will face Spain in Sunday's final.

Lineups:

England - Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez