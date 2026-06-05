England build on first-innings lead after New Zealand crumble for 113

LONDON, June 5 : A rejuvenated England reached 72-1 at lunch, leading by 99 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 in the first session of day two of the opening test at Lord's on Friday.

• England opener Ben Duckett scored 33 before Will O'Rourke had him caught at gully by Glenn Phillips.

• Debutant Emilio Gay (24) remains unbeaten along with Jacob Bethell.

• New Zealand resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

• Josh Tongue (3-40) bowled Phillips (34) and Nathan Smith (15) in his successive overs.

• Matt Henry came out to bat despite suffering back spasms on day one and was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

• Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.