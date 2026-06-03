England captain Sciver-Brunt ready for T20 World Cup, says coach

June 3 : Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is ready to go for England's Twenty20 World Cup campaign after recovering from a calf injury, head coach Charlotte Edwards said, adding the all-rounder probably will not bowl in the tournament.

Sciver-Brunt suffered a calf tear playing in the domestic Women's One-Day Cup in April and was ruled out of England's series against New Zealand and India.

England face Australia and India in World Cup warm-up games next week before beginning their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Birmingham.

"It is obviously really good for us that Nat is coming back into the team and hitting the ball well," Edwards told Sky Sports after England beat India by six wickets on Tuesday to clinch a 2-1 series win.

"She is fine and ready to go. She probably won't bowl but her batting is something that she is best in the world at.

"She wants to bat number three. She has done very well in global franchises there and that's where she wants to be. It's important she bats where she wants."

Sciver-Brunt is England's second-highest scorer in women's Twenty20 internationals with 2,960 runs and the side's fourth-highest wicket-taker with 90 wickets in 137 matches.