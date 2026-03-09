England coach Borthwick still has RFU backing, says Sweeney

LONDON, March 8 : England head coach Steve Borthwick still has the support of the RFU, according to chief executive Bill Sweeney, despite Saturday's first-ever defeat by Italy.

Borthwick's side went into the Six Nations on a 12-match winning run and fully-expected to make a strong title bid, but have now lost three successive games leading to speculation that his position is under threat.

"These past three results have been hugely disappointing, and we feel that just as much as everyone else," Sweeney said in a statement on Sunday.

"Steve and his coaching team are working tirelessly to make improvements, and we remain fully committed to supporting them and the players as they face France this weekend and then look ahead to the Nations Championship."

England thrashed Wales in their Six Nations opener, but subsequently lost to Scotland and Ireland before Saturday's 23-18 loss to Italy in Rome.

It was Italy's first victory over England in 32 attempts and left Borthwick's side facing the possibility of finishing a Six Nations campaign with only one win for the first time.

Sweeney said part of the 'support' would be sitting down and discussing with Borthwick what had gone wrong.

"(It's about) being open about what hasn't gone right during this Six Nations and making sure everyone has a clear sense of how we move through those challenges together," he said.

"That's something we'll be talking through and working on in the days and weeks ahead. We will work together to understand and rectify why we have been unable to meet the expectations and anticipation going into these games.

"England fans rightly expect a team that learns and grows through adversity, and we're confident this group will do everything they can to deliver that."

Borthwick, 46, took over as head coach in December 2022, replacing Eddie Jones.