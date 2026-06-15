England face Croatia in World Cup opener with early group control at stake

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 15 : England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, a heavyweight Group L opener that could set the tone for both teams' tournament ambitions.

With Ghana and Panama also in the group, the early meeting between its two standout sides carries immediate significance. Victory would hand the winner control from the outset, while defeat risks placing early pressure on qualification hopes.

The fixture also arrives with a familiar narrative.

Croatia's extra-time victory over England in the 2018 semi-finals remains a defining moment in recent tournament history, and although both squads have evolved, the psychological edge of that night still lingers.

England come into the tournament among the favourites, having cruised through qualifying with a perfect record and no goals conceded.

Under Thomas Tuchel, they appear more structured and tactically disciplined, built around a core that includes Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson believes the team's strength lies beyond individual quality.

Asked what makes this group special, Henderson, who turns 36 on the day of the game, said: "Being together, of course, because there will be tough moments in tournaments, especially in the World Cup.

"It's never going to go your way all the time.

"There's going to be tough moments where you have to dig in, and the closer you are together as a group, the easier that'll be.

"I feel like we're in a good place. It's just about getting that first game going and for us it's about showing everyone in the world how good we can be."

Tuchel's main dilemmas centre on selection rather than fitness, with competition for places in midfield, defence and the No. 10 role where Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are vying for the position underlining the depth at his disposal ahead of the opener.

Croatia, however, remain one of international football's most resilient tournament teams. Unbeaten in qualifying - they dropped points in a draw with the Czech Republic - and built around the enduring presence of 40-year-old Luka Modric, they combine experience with tactical discipline and are rarely overawed on the big stage.

The midfield battle is likely to be decisive. England's high-energy pressing game will look to disrupt Croatia's rhythm, while Modric, who is making his fifth and likely final World Cup appearance, and Mateo Kovacic will aim to control possession and slow the tempo.

For England, the opener offers a chance to underline their status as contenders. For Croatia, it is another opportunity to defy expectations. For both, it is a first test that could resonate far beyond the opening 90 minutes.