England in total control at Lord's after Pakistan crumble

LONDON, Aug 28 : A day Pakistan began with high hopes of making a real contest of the second test ended with them plummeting towards another heavy defeat as England seized total control at Lord's, bowling them out for 110 and building a lead of 261 on Friday.

Even with rain forecast to interfere on day three on Saturday, England, who reached 81-3 at the close in their second innings, look almost certain to wrap up their first test series win at home for two years.

England's tail wagged with a last-wicket stand of 47 between Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson extending England's first innings to a respectable 290 after they had toiled on 120-5 on Thursday when bowler Mohammad Abbas had the visitors on top.

Pakistan's batting, weakened by absence of opener Imam-ul-Haq who injured his calf on Thursday, was then ruthlessly exposed by the metronomic accuracy of Ollie Robinson and the pace of Jofra Archer who nudged the needle to 95mph.

Robinson ended with the incredible figures of four wickets for 11 runs from 13 overs while Archer bagged three for 26.

There was some evening cheer for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad removed Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox cheaply and Mohammad Ali sent England skipper Joe Root back to the pavilion but opener Emilio Gay was 30 not out as bad light curtailed play.

Considering how Pakistan have batted so far in the series - they managed scores of 171 and 136 at Headingley - England's lead is surely already beyond them.