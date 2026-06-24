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England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana
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England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana

England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

24 Jun 2026 02:54AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 : Coach Thomas Tuchel made changes to England's defence for their second World Cup Group L match against Ghana on Tuesday, bringing in full back Djed Spence and centre half Marc Guehi to replace Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.

• Tuchel kept the rest of the team unchanged from the starting 11 in the 4-2 win over Croatia.

• Bellingham becomes England's youngest player to reach 50 caps.

• Ghana bring in Benjamin Asare in goal after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured and replaced by Asare during last week's 1-0 win over Panama.

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• Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also starts midfielder Thomas Partey who was denied a Canadian visa for the Panama game.

• Inaki Williams replaces Ernest Nuamah for Ghana.

Lineups

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (C), Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew (C), Inaki Williams.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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