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England make five changes for final group stage match against Panama
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England make five changes for final group stage match against Panama

England make five changes for final group stage match against Panama
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England's Marcus Rashford during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii
England make five changes for final group stage match against Panama
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England's Bukayo Saka after the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
28 Jun 2026 04:05AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 27 : England's Jarell Quansah gets his first World Cup start as he replaces injured right back Reece James, among five changes from coach Thomas Tuchel to the starting lineup for his side's final Group L game against Panama on Saturday.

Panama's key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla was on the bench again with a muscle injury.

• England have already secured their place in the knockout stage. Panama are unable to advance.

• Marcus Rashford steps in for Anthony Gordon on the left, while Bukayo Saka replaces Noni Madueke and Morgan Rogers comes in for midfielder Declan Rice, as Tuchel aims to bludgeon Panama's low block.

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• Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford moves to outright second on England's all-time World Cup appearances list with 15, behind former keeper Peter Shilton (17).

Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford; Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Jarell Quansah, Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Fidel Escobar, Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Jorge Gutierrez, Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Tomas Rodriguez.

Source: Reuters
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