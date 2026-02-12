England to play New Zealand and Costa Rica in World Cup warm-up games

Feb 11 : England will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida in June as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will take on New Zealand on June 6 before facing Costa Rica on June 10, with the venues to be announced at a later date.

England last played Costa Rica in a friendly win in 2018 while they also faced the Central American side in the 2014 World Cup where they played out a 0-0 draw.

New Zealand, who have also qualified for the World Cup, last faced England in 1991, losing two friendlies in Auckland and Wellington.

At the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L.