England players shelter indoors amid tornado warning in Kansas City

June 14 : Kansas City, England's base for the World Cup, was hit with a tornado warning just hours after the team arrived, as the weather service told residents to take shelter to avoid a severe thunderstorm.

The weather service said the storm could cause winds as fast as 80 miles (129 km) per hour, and tornado sirens were sounded on Saturday evening.

"Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter," a weather alert told residents.

British media reports said the England players were also instructed to stay indoors, and a fan festival in the city closed early to ensure safety.

The English side, who were hit by a training kit theft before they arrived in Kansas City, had a community training session in the afternoon before the tornado warnings took effect.

England will face Croatia in their first Group L match on Wednesday in Arlington.