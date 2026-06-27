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England, Portugal and Egypt among five teams to seal World Cup knockout spots
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England, Portugal and Egypt among five teams to seal World Cup knockout spots

England, Portugal and Egypt among five teams to seal World Cup knockout spots
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England's Harry Kane and Reece James applaud fans after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Winslow Townson
England, Portugal and Egypt among five teams to seal World Cup knockout spots
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Portugal's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Francisco Trincao, Nelson Semedo, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Dias REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
27 Jun 2026 11:18AM
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June 26 : England, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana and Paraguay secured places in the World Cup Round of 32 on Friday before their final group matches after results elsewhere confirmed four points would be enough to progress.

• Uruguay's defeat by Spain and Cape Verde's draw with Saudi Arabia in Group H guaranteed qualification for the five teams.

• France will face Sweden in the Round of 32 after winning Group I.

• Germany will take on Paraguay in the last-32 after the South Americans advanced from Group D.

Source: Reuters
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