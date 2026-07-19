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England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina
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England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina

England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Argentina v England - Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina - July 18, 2026 England's Tom Curry in action with Argentina's Santiago Carreras REUTERS/Fernando Ariaz
England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Argentina v England - Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina - July 18, 2026 England's Tommy Freeman scores a try while while under pressure from Argentina's Mateo Carreras REUTERS/Fernando Ariaz
England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Argentina v England - Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina - July 18, 2026 England's Jamie George gestures towards Argentina players REUTERS/Fernando Ariaz
England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Argentina v England - Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina - July 18, 2026 England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scores a try REUTERS/Fernando Ariaz
England post statement away victory in niggly clash with Argentina
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Argentina v England - Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina - July 18, 2026 England's Ben Earl in action with Argentina's Tomas Albornoz REUTERS/Fernando Ariaz
19 Jul 2026 05:39AM
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SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina, July 18 : Ben Earl scored two tries as England posted a statement 31-24 win away over Argentina in the Nations Championship on Saturday, winning a feisty contest littered with yellow cards, penalties and altercations between fired-up players.

It was a second successive victory for England, after last weekend’s 73-8 rout of Fiji in Liverpool ended a run of six successive losses, while Argentina lost the second of their first three games in the new competition.

Tommy Freeman, Marcus Smith and man-of-the-match Immanuel Feyi-Waboso also scored tries for England while Fin Smith kicked three conversions.

Argentina scored through Mateo Carreras and Justin Piccardo and were awarded a penalty try in the second half with Tomas Albornoz putting over a penalty and two conversions.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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