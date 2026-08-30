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England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory
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England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory

England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 England's Jordan Cox celebrates with Harry Brook after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Babar Azam off the bowling of Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 England's Jordan Cox celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Babar Azam off the bowling of Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England reduce Pakistan to 53-3 to close in on victory
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 30, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of Pakistan's Azan Awais Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
30 Aug 2026 08:30PM
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LONDON, Aug 30 : England closed in on a first home test series win for two years as Pakistan slumped to 53-3 at lunch on the fourth day of the second test at Lord's on Sunday.

Set a very tough target of 389 to square the series after bowling England out for 208, Pakistan's fragile batting was again exposed by the home pace attack.

Ollie Robinson removed Azan Awais with a delivery that nipped back off a length to trap him LBW and three balls later produced a stunning delivery that hit the top of Abdullah Shafique's off stump, leaving Pakistan reeling on 7-2.

There was no respite for Pakistan as it became 14-3 when captain Babar Azam tried to fend off a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer but edged it up on to his helmet and the ball looped to Jordan Cox at third slip.

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Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel dug in before lunch but their task looks hopeless.

• England resumed their second innings on 177-7 but Mohammad Abbas helped mop up the tail to finish with five for 57, taking his total for the match to nine wickets.

• Dan Lawrence added only four to his overnight 50 before being bowled by an Abbas delivery that jagged back.

• Abbas got his name on the Lord's board by completing his 'five-for' as Robinson edged behind to Mohammad Rizwan.

• The innings ended with Josh Tongue run out.

• Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will be unable to bat because of injury.

• England rattle through top order but Masood (15) and Shakeel (23) steer Pakistan through to lunch.

Source: Reuters
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