England roar back in second test with wickets for Stokes and century for Duckett

June 26 : England roared back into contention on the second day of the third and deciding test against New Zealand with Ben Duckett's rapid century helping his side to 223-2 after four wickets for returning captain Ben Stokes helped dismiss the visitors for 438 at a sizzling Trent Bridge.

New Zealand slumped from 317 without loss late on Thursday to be all out for a total that looked light on a good batting strip after their last six wickets fell for 77 runs.

Opener Emilio Gay fell for a duck to Will O'Rourke in the second over of England's response and Duckett was dropped on eight with Henry Nicholls spilling a routine slip catch.

Duckett, in partnership with Jacob Bethell, then took full advantage of that let-off as he accelerated away in fluent style to reach three figures off 88 balls.

He was eventually dismissed when he dragged a wide ball by Nathan Smith down on to his stumps. Bethell ended the day unbeaten on 74 with Joe Root 21 not out with England 215 runs in arrears with plenty of batting to come.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after England won at Lord's and New Zealand replied last week at The Oval.

Duckett celebrated with a roar as he ended a lean run of 22 innings in which he had only passed 50 three times with his first test century for a year and on his home ground.

"I've really felt it has been coming," he said. "It's not gone my way in the first few tests but the age I am now I believe in my game and thought a score was round the corner."

If New Zealand go on to lose the series they will rue not pressing home the advantage they built on a largely dominant opening day in which openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway both scored majestic centuries.

They were still well-placed to post a formidable first-innings total as play began on Friday but Stokes showed why he remains so vital to England's cause with a superb eight-over spell in which he took three wickets for 13 runs.

With the temperature again soaring above 36 degrees Celsius as the British heatwave continued, Stokes steamed in and had Daryl Mitchell caught behind for 11.

Nightwatchman O'Rourke then tried to slog across the line but gave a steepling catch to Gay at point.

He then took his 250th test wicket, moving to ninth on England's all-time list, as Mitchell Santner was caught by Bethell at gully fending off a short ball and failed in a review in which he indicated he felt the ball had hit his arm guard.

Smith was caught and bowled by Shoaib Bashir for six soon after lunch.

Tom Blundell, who scored a century at Trent Bridge four years ago, tried to counter-attack but was lbw for 30 after missing an attempted reverse sweep and getting pinned in front of his stumps.

Jofra Archer wrapped up the New Zealand innings by trapping Ben Sears lbw for a duck.

When Gay fell early, New Zealand looked as though they might seize back the momentum. But Duckett and Bethell's 179-run partnership helped flip the game on its head.