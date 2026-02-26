England scrumhalf Mitchell ruled out of Six Nations - BBC

Feb 25 : England's Six Nations campaign suffered a major blow when scrumhalf Alex Mitchell was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday's 42-21 defeat by Ireland, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Mitchell, a mainstay of England's starting lineup with 10 consecutive Six Nations appearances, was forced off in the first half and replaced by Jack van Poortvliet.

England are looking to salvage their Six Nations campaign after the heavy defeat which left them fourth in the table.

Steve Borthwick's side play Italy in Rome on March 7 before wrapping up their campaign against France.