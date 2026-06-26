England seek to reignite World Cup momentum against Panama

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : England's World Cup campaign has reached its first crossroads.

A dazzling 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opener suggested Thomas Tuchel's side might finally have found the blend of talent and authority required to end six decades of hurt.

Harry Kane struck twice, England attacked with freedom and confidence, and the tournament suddenly looked full of possibility.

Then came Ghana.

The goalless draw in Foxborough, Massachusetts brought England back down to earth, exposing the familiar frustrations that have haunted them at major tournaments.

For all their possession and attacking talent, they struggled to break down stubborn opposition and needed a late surge merely to inject life into a performance that felt increasingly flat.

England head into their final Group L match against Panama knowing finishing top of the group is within their grasp. They are level on four points with Ghana at the top and Croatia lurk just behind on three.

"There were good parts and parts we can improve against Ghana," Kane said. "It's nothing to worry about and hopefully we can put it right against Panama."

Tuchel will be keen to avoid final-day complications and restore some of the momentum lost against Ghana.

SPOTLIGHT ON KANE

The spotlight will once again fall on Kane and Jude Bellingham. Kane remains England's talisman and most reliable source of goals, while Bellingham's ability to unlock packed defences could prove crucial against a Panama side expected to spend long periods without the ball.

England have happy memories when it comes to this fixture.

The last World Cup meeting between the teams produced one of their most emphatic victories, a 6-1 demolition in Nizhny Novgorod eight years ago in which Kane scored a hat-trick and England announced themselves as a force in Russia. They went on to finish fourth.

Saturday presents another mismatch on paper. England are targeting top spot in Group L and a place in the knockout rounds, while already-eliminated Panama are playing only for pride and the chance to end their tournament on a positive note.

The Central Americans arrived in North America after an impressive qualifying campaign built on defensive discipline and organisation, conceding only four goals in eight matches.

But the World Cup has been a far harsher examination. Defeats in their opening two games have left them without a point and still searching for their first goal of the tournament.

For Panama, the game represents one last chance to salvage pride.

For England, it is about something much bigger.

Tuchel's side are not simply chasing three points. They need a convincing performance to rekindle the sense that this England team can go deep in the tournament.