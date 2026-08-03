England set to follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

Aug 3 : England's Football Association will join Wales in withdrawing support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the backlash against his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup intensified.

FIFA's plan to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20 per cent stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

With the idea abandoned, attention has now turned to the potential repercussions for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president from 2027 to 2031 faces increased scrutiny following the failed initiative.

Earlier, Wales became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino.

"The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027 to 2031 term," the Welsh FA said in a statement.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

"Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept."

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

INFANTINO UNDER PRESSURE

Infantino is under unprecedented pressure after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership.

European soccer's governing body, which led the backlash to Infantino's plans and welcomed the decision to scrap them, did not confirm media reports that it was preparing to take legal action against FIFA over the issue.

UEFA said it had sent a document preservation order, which stops the destruction of emails, files, or data when an investigation is expected.

Infantino said in April that he intended to seek re-election for a fourth term as FIFA chief. Since taking over from his Swiss compatriot Sepp Blatter in 2016, Infantino has been re-elected unopposed twice.

While his re-election for the 2027 to 2031 term had appeared a formality, experts told Reuters the fallout from the failed proposal exposed dissatisfaction among FIFA members and could complicate his path before the Congress in Morocco in March.