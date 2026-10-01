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England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub
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England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub

England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub
Soccer Football - Ivan Toney appears at Westminster Magistrates charged with assault - Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, Britain - October 1, 2026 Footballer Ivan Toney arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court following his charge of alleged assault in a nightclub in London the previous year Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub
Soccer Football - Ivan Toney appears at Westminster Magistrates charged with assault - Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, Britain - October 1, 2026 Footballer Ivan Toney leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court following his charge of alleged assault in a nightclub in London the previous year Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
01 Oct 2026 06:09PM
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LONDON, Oct 1 : England striker Ivan Toney pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of assault at a Soho nightclub in December, British media reported.

Toney, 30, denied a single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an incident on Wardour Street on December 6, 2025, when he appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson for Toney, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, previously said he was shocked by having been charged, but looked forward to "being given the opportunity to clear his name in court".

Toney was in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, though the former Brentford striker was little used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Source: Reuters
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