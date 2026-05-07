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England test captain Stokes returns to action after facial surgery
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England test captain Stokes returns to action after facial surgery

England test captain Stokes returns to action after facial surgery

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 England's Ben Stokes reacts REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

07 May 2026 11:41PM
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May 7 : England test captain Ben Stokes is set to play for the first time since suffering a fractured cheekbone while training in February when his team Durham visit Worcestershire in the County Championship from Friday.

Media reports said Stokes was struck by a ball during a net session, sustaining bruises, cuts and a broken cheekbone. He underwent facial surgery soon after.

The 34-year-old has now completed his recovery from the surgery, Durham said in a statement on Thursday.

Stokes last appeared for England against Australia in January. England play their next test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4.

Source: Reuters
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