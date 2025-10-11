England World Cup spots up for grabs for top characters, says Tuchel

Players with exceptional quality and character will always have a chance to be included in England's World Cup squad, manager Thomas Tuchel said, as he takes a step-by-step approach to building the team.

Tuchel retained the squad from last month's Group K qualifying wins against Andorra and Serbia for Thursday's friendly match against Wales and a World Cup qualifier against Latvia, omitting high-profile names such as Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Injuries also ruled out captain Harry Kane, Reece James and Noni Madueke, all of whom starred in the 5-0 win over Serbia.

Despite the absences, Tuchel's decision was vindicated as England secured an eighth successive victory over Wales at Wembley.

"At the moment, it is only about the players who are in camp," Tuchel told British media after the match.

"The competition is on. They deserve it also. And I am still absolutely convinced the guys who were in Serbia and against Andorra last camp deserve to be in this camp. This is where the focus has to be.

"The door is always open for ­anyone to jump in. (Against Wales) we had four changes from the match in Serbia. We were forced to do four changes but it was seamless, and ­everyone who started played with the same energy ... Happy that we can prove another point. Next camp is the next nomination.

"The nomination comes and then there is always an open door for top quality, top characters. We are in October now so we go step by step."

Midfielder Declan Rice said he was looking forward to having Bellingham, Foden and the injured Cole Palmer in the next camp.

"We are obviously an unreal team, and they're in the team as well. Let's not get away from that. What they've done in an England shirt is incredible," Rice said.

"As a team, we want to keep integrating everyone as much as possible before the World Cup."