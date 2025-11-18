England's Ashes bid hinges on first two tests, says Broad

England must look to stamp their authority on the Ashes series in Australia early or risk succumbing to yet another defeat Down Under, former England bowler Stuart Broad has warned.

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and have not won in Australia since 2011, with Australia winning their last three home series 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0.

The Ashes series openers in Australia have traditionally been held at The Gabba in Brisbane, where England last won a match in 1986, but this series will begin with a match in Perth instead.

"England have to win the first test to stand a chance of winning the Ashes," Broad said in an appearance on the 'Odds Law' podcast.

"Our record's shocking at the Gabba. That's why it's a small advantage that the first test isn't there this time... I think it will all be on the first two test matches, if I'm honest.

"If England don't get anything out of the first two, then that's a major problem because in Australia, the energy, the flow of the whole country will build up and then you're fighting a bit of a losing battle."

England will head into the series with arguably their quickest fast-bowling lineup in years, featuring Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, while captain Ben Stokes is also expected to bowl.

While all eyes will be on the blistering pace of Wood and Archer, Broad said he expected good performances from Atkinson, who broke into England's squad in 2024 and has taken 63 wickets in 13 test appearances.

"He hasn't been talked about enough because everyone's focusing on Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Ben Stokes returning to bowling," Broad added.

"But I think Gus could be the one who becomes a mainstay of the attack. He could do really nicely in Australia and be that consistent bowler that Stokes can lean on to bowl a lot of overs.

"He's got a nice, short stride pattern, can go through the gears, and can play a great supporting role to the quicker bowlers who might rotate through the series."

The first test begins on Friday.