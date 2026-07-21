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England's Bethell to miss The Hundred with knee injury
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England's Bethell to miss The Hundred with knee injury

England's Bethell to miss The Hundred with knee injury
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 England's Jacob Bethell in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England's Bethell to miss The Hundred with knee injury
Cricket - First One Day International - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026 England's Jacob Bethell looks on Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
England's Bethell to miss The Hundred with knee injury
Cricket - First One Day International - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026 England's Jacob Bethell reacts after losing his wicket, caught out by India's Washington Sundar off the bowling of Gurnoor Brar Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
21 Jul 2026 09:55PM
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July 21 : England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will miss the 2026 edition of The Hundred due to a knee injury sustained during this month's one-day international series against India, his team Birmingham Phoenix said on Tuesday.

South African wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira will replace him as the Birmingham skipper in the domestic 100-ball tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday, while Bethell enters rehabilitation to try to recover for next month's test series against Pakistan.

"The 22-year-old will continue his rehabilitation programme under the guidance of the ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) medical team," Birmingham said in a statement.

Bethell's player-of-the-match performance turned the tide of the decisive third ODI on Sunday in England's favour, as he scored 91 runs before dismissing centurion Rohit Sharma.

“It’s frustrating to miss out on The Hundred... unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness," Bethell said.

Source: Reuters
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