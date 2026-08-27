England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan

LONDON, Aug 27 : England's Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith led a spirited fightback against Pakistan as the hosts reached 180-5 at tea on the opening day of the second test at Lord's on Thursday.

Number three Cox was unbeaten on 55 while Smith struck seven fours in a belligerent 45.

Pakistan had enjoyed a profitable first session as they reduced England to 80-4 after winning a delayed toss caused by long-overdue rain in the capital.

The muggy conditions were ruthlessly exploited by Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Abbas who shattered England's top order.

Abbas took three wickets for 34 runs, including that of skipper Joe Root, with Mohammad Ali also chipping in with one shortly before the lunch interval.

• Abbas made the breakthrough with the last ball of the third over with Muhammad Rizwan taking a superb diving catch behind the stumps as Emilio Gay glanced down the leg side.

• Ben Duckett was Abbas's next victim by jagging a ball back that trapped him on his back foot and, despite not being given out on the field, Pakistan successfully reviewed.

• Abbas then took the wicket of captain Joe Root, pinning him in front of his stumps to send England's talisman back to the pavilion for four.

• Jordan Cox counter-attacked for the hosts to reach 27 not out at lunch from 29 balls.

• But when Harry Brook was bowled by an inswinger from Ali for 15 it was emphatically Pakistan's session.

• Dan Lawrence was run out trying to take a single after lunch for 17 to leave England teetering on 120-5.

• Cox dug in after lunch and was joined by Smith who launched a counter-attack in the afternoon sunshine

• England named an unchanged team from the side that cantered to victory in the first test at Headingley.

• Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned for Salman Ali Agha, who deputised for him at Leeds.