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England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan
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England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan

England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 27, 2026 Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking the LBW wicket of England's Joe Root Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 27, 2026 England's Joe Root loses his wicket, LBW by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England's Cox and Smith lead resistance after early slump against Pakistan
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 27, 2026 Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of England's Ben Duckett Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
27 Aug 2026 09:46PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2026 12:19AM)
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LONDON, Aug 27 : England's Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith led a spirited fightback against Pakistan as the hosts reached 180-5 at tea on the opening day of the second test at Lord's on Thursday.

Number three Cox was unbeaten on 55 while Smith struck seven fours in a belligerent 45.

Pakistan had enjoyed a profitable first session as they reduced England to 80-4 after winning a delayed toss caused by long-overdue rain in the capital.

The muggy conditions were ruthlessly exploited by Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Abbas who shattered England's top order.

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Abbas took three wickets for 34 runs, including that of skipper Joe Root, with Mohammad Ali also chipping in with one shortly before the lunch interval.

• Abbas made the breakthrough with the last ball of the third over with Muhammad Rizwan taking a superb diving catch behind the stumps as Emilio Gay glanced down the leg side.

• Ben Duckett was Abbas's next victim by jagging a ball back that trapped him on his back foot and, despite not being given out on the field, Pakistan successfully reviewed.

• Abbas then took the wicket of captain Joe Root, pinning him in front of his stumps to send England's talisman back to the pavilion for four.

• Jordan Cox counter-attacked for the hosts to reach 27 not out at lunch from 29 balls.

• But when Harry Brook was bowled by an inswinger from Ali for 15 it was emphatically Pakistan's session.

• Dan Lawrence was run out trying to take a single after lunch for 17 to leave England teetering on 120-5.

• Cox dug in after lunch and was joined by Smith who launched a counter-attack in the afternoon sunshine

• England named an unchanged team from the side that cantered to victory in the first test at Headingley.

• Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned for Salman Ali Agha, who deputised for him at Leeds.

Source: Reuters
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