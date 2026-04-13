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England's Hunt and Talling ruled out of Six Nations with leg injuries
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England's Hunt and Talling ruled out of Six Nations with leg injuries

England's Hunt and Talling ruled out of Six Nations with leg injuries
Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - April 11, 2026 England's Morwenna Talling receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
13 Apr 2026 10:43PM
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April 13 : England's Natasha Hunt and Morwenna Talling will miss the rest of the Women's Six Nations tournament after both players suffered leg injuries during Saturday's 33-12 win over Ireland in their opening game, the RFU said on Monday.

Lock Talling, who played a key role when England won the Rugby World Cup last year, is the latest second row to miss the tournament after Zoe Stratford, Abbie Ward and Rosie Galligan withdrew due to pregnancy.

Both Talling and scrum-half Hunt will see specialists in camp this week before returning to their clubs, the RFU said in a statement.

After Saturday's win, England coach John Mitchell said the team would adapt to the situation despite key absences.

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“We have lost four international locks so we will probably be a team of back-rowers by the end of the competition. There are different ways to play this game and if we have to rely on back-rowers, we will make it work," he told reporters.

Defending champions England next face Scotland on Saturday, as they build up towards a key battle with France, who finished second last year, in their last game in the campaign on May 17.

Source: Reuters
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