England's Watkins defends Doku over baby birth World Cup dilemma

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 21 : England striker Ollie Watkins has defended Belgium winger Jeremy Doku's wish to leave the World Cup to be present for the birth of his first child, arguing that family matters should take precedence over football.

Watkins, a father of two, dismissed criticism of the Manchester City player after L'Equipe television presenter France Pierron referred to childbirth as a "disgusting moment ... where the dad is completely useless."

Pierron said she was outraged by Doku's decision.

"I think for a start (disgusting) is not a way to label a birth," Watkins said on Sunday. "It only happens once, your first child. Welcoming them into the world is a blessing, and you don't get that opportunity (again).

"There's a lot of times where you're away from family and friends during the season, and it's very difficult periods. So, to miss that would be tough."

The Aston Villa forward argued footballers should be free to make their own decisions when major personal events arise.

"I see where (Doku) is coming from. I think he has all the right to go back and be there," Watkins said.

"I think we're very privileged men at the end of the day, and I'm sure he will have a lot of support to be able to get there as quickly as possible, make sure he's there to support her (wife Shireen), and then fly back out.

"So I don't think it's anyone else's business, I think if he goes back and does that, I think that's fair enough."

Watkins said he would make exactly the same choice if placed in Doku's position.

"I would want to do it. I don't see the problem with it," he said.

DOKU WANTS TO BE AT BIRTH OF FIRST CHILD

The 24-year-old Doku is one of Belgium's key players, featuring for 86 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener.

He told ​reporters his wife was due to give birth in the second week of July, when the tournament has reached the quarter-final stage, and if Belgium were ​still involved, he wanted to be at the birth.

"It ​depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I ‌would ⁠definitely want to be there," he said.

Belgian media said a ​private plane ⁠to England, where the child is due to be born, would likely be arranged.

Pierron has apologised after her comments about Doku sparked a backlash on social media.

She had said Doku's decision "outrages me. When you are lucky enough to appear at a World Cup, there are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place."

Pierron issued an apology on Saturday regarding her remarks, posting on social media: "I understand that they may have shocked, offended, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry. My intention was never to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partners and children."