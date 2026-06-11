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England's World Cup tune-up against Costa Rica delayed due to weather
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England's World Cup tune-up against Costa Rica delayed due to weather

England's World Cup tune-up against Costa Rica delayed due to weather
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Costa Rica - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 10, 2026 A big screen inside the stadium displays a lighting strike warning as the scheduled start of the match is delayed IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
England's World Cup tune-up against Costa Rica delayed due to weather
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Costa Rica - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - June 10, 2026 A big screen inside the stadium displays a message as the scheduled start of the match is delayed due to weather conditions IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
11 Jun 2026 03:13AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 03:48AM)
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June 10 : England's World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday has been delayed after a heavy downpour, with kickoff now set for 5 p.m. local time (2100 GMT). 

The game, England's final friendly before the World Cup, was set to kick off at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT). 

Following a pitch inspection, the match will be played at the new time "subject to there being no further lightning strikes in the area," England's official X account said. 

Inter&Co Stadium's X account reported that it was now safe for ticketholders to return to their seats after big screens in the stadium had earlier instructed them to "take shelter" due to lightning strikes.

Orlando is not hosting any games during the World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday. 

Source: Reuters
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