Logo
Logo

Sport

English Football League disappointed with UEFA over fixtures clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

English Football League disappointed with UEFA over fixtures clash

English Football League disappointed with UEFA over fixtures clash

Soccer Football - Champions League - Draw For Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final - UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2024 General view of the UEFA logo after the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

31 Aug 2026 09:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Aug 31 : The English Football League said it is disappointed with UEFA after being forced to re-arrange fixtures in the third round of the League Cup because of a clash with the Champions League.

Everton's home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers had been set for September 9 but according to the EFL, UEFA subsequently scheduled Liverpool's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid for the same evening.

Logistical challenges for the police mean Liverpool and Everton cannot play at home on the same day.

"On 28 August we confirmed that the Carabao Cup Round Three tie between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers had been scheduled for Wednesday 9 September," an EFL statement said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"This was confirmed with local stakeholders as per usual practice ahead of announcement. On Saturday, UEFA announced that it had scheduled Liverpool v Atletico Madrid for the same date, despite it being clear that Everton and Liverpool cannot play home fixtures on the same evening.

"The EFL met with UEFA officials on Monday morning to explore available options, however in those discussions it was made clear that they were unwilling to consider rescheduling the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid fixture due to the impact on supporters travelling from overseas."

The new date for the Everton v Wolves clash is now September 16, the same night that Liverpool were due to face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup. The Liverpool match has now been brought forward by 24 hours.

"Over recent seasons the League has made a number of changes to accommodate the expansion of UEFA Club competitions - a decision which was made without adequate consultation with domestic leagues," the EFL said.

"This makes UEFA's unwillingness to cooperate all the more frustrating, not least for the supporters of the five impacted clubs, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

UEFA has been approached for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement