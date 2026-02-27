English Premier League to debut streaming service in Singapore: Report

The world’s most popular club football competition, the English Premier League, is set to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore this year, with plans for potential expansion to other countries, the Financial Times reported on Thursday (Feb 26).

Speaking at the FT Business of Football Summit in London, Premier League CEO Richard Masters said the new service, called Premier League +, would be available for the 2026-2027 season, according to the report.

The service has been developed in partnership with StarHub, the league's broadcast partner in Singapore, FT said.

While English Premier League matches are currently available on various streaming platforms through broadcast partners, this could be the first time the league offers its own direct-to-consumer service.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Masters said traditional deals with broadcasters such as Sky Sports in the UK would remain "the bedrock" of the league's media business, but noted that owning and controlling its own platform provided future "optionality" in certain markets, according to FT.

"For the first time, the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It's going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things, we’re looking to build a business," the report quoted Masters as saying.

"We're looking to learn how that might be replicated around the world."

The Singapore project will coincide with the opening of a new Premier League Studios production hub in Olympia in London.

In response to Reuters' queries, the league said it will not be adding anything to Masters' comments and that "more information on Premier League + will be communicated closer to the time".