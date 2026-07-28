English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages

LONDON, July 27 : English soccer will introduce a new system next season aimed at stopping teams exploiting so-called tactical goalkeeper timeouts after receiving approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the FA said on Monday.

The trial, backed by the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League (EFL), National League and Women's Super League, will be implemented across England's men's and women's professional game during the 2026-27 season.

Under the trial, if play is stopped for a goalkeeper injury, the manager or head coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for at least one minute after play resumes, removing any potential tactical advantage from the stoppage.

Currently an outfield player who receives treatment from a physio on the pitch must leave the field for one minute.

The sight of goalkeepers calling for medical attention, often despite no contact from an opponent, has become increasingly common and has been a point of frustration for fans, pundits and opposing managers.

The stoppages can allow team mates to receive tactical instruction near the touchline.

Last season there were numerous examples of keepers going down injured at crucial junctures of games.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler criticised Arsenal keeper David Raya last season after the Spaniard was treated three times with Arsenal holding on for a crucial 1-0 victory in the Premier League title race.

"In general, the Premier League needs to find a rule because that's not for football what Arsenal did there," Hurzeler said at the time.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke also accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to "bend the rules" and break up play.

The trial will not apply if the goalkeeper requires treatment after being fouled, collides with an outfield player who also needs medical attention, or is bleeding.

The new system will be introduced from the opening round of the League Cup on August 1.

It forms part of a wider package of measures introduced for the 2026-27 season to reduce time-wasting, including a five-second countdown for delayed throw-ins and goal kicks and a 10-second limit for substituted players to leave the pitch.